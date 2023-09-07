Demetric Felton 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Demetric Felton a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Cleveland Browns RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Demetric Felton Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.40
|17.98
|-
|Overall Rank
|544
|427
|935
|Position Rank
|130
|114
|164
Demetric Felton 2022 Stats
- Last year, Felton rushed one time for -4 yards (-0.2 ypg).
- In his best game last season -- Week 15 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Felton accumulated 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 0 carries, 0 yards.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 2 against the New York Jets -- Felton accumulated -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, -4 yards.
Demetric Felton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|-0.1
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
