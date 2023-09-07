Currently the 48th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (118th overall), Elijah Moore put up 51.1 fantasy points last season, ranking him 87th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Cleveland Browns WR later on in this article.

Elijah Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 51.10 83.66 - Overall Rank 235 179 118 Position Rank 89 63 48

Elijah Moore 2022 Stats

Moore collected one touchdown and amassed 446 receiving yards (26.2 ypg) last year.

In Week 12 last year against the Chicago Bears, Moore put up a season-high 12.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 64 yards and one touchdown.

Elijah Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 4.9 7 5 49 0 Week 2 @Browns 3.5 5 3 41 0 Week 3 Bengals 4.9 9 4 49 0 Week 4 @Steelers 5.5 4 3 53 0 Week 5 Dolphins 1.1 4 1 11 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 12 Bears 12.0 2 2 64 1 Week 13 @Vikings 1.7 6 2 7 0 Week 14 @Bills 6.0 10 6 60 0 Week 15 Lions 5.4 7 4 51 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 1.8 2 2 18 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 1.1 1 1 11 0

