Thursday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (64-76) against the Cleveland Guardians (67-73) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 7.

The probable starters are Cal Quantrill (2-6) for the Guardians and Griffin Canning (7-5) for the Angels.

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 34, or 55.7%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has a record of 34-27, a 55.7% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 568 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Guardians Schedule