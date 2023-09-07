Guardians vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 7
Thursday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (64-76) against the Cleveland Guardians (67-73) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 7.
The probable starters are Cal Quantrill (2-6) for the Guardians and Griffin Canning (7-5) for the Angels.
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have won 34, or 55.7%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 34-27, a 55.7% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 568 (4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Zack Littell
|September 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Xzavion Curry vs Taj Bradley
|September 4
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Griffin Canning
|September 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Griffin Canning
|September 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|September 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Reid Detmers
|September 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs TBA
|September 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tristan Beck
