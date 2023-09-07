How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 106 home runs.
- Cleveland's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).
- Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (568 total runs).
- The Guardians' .310 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest mark in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.297).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Quantrill is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.
- Quantrill is trying to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Taj Bradley
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Griffin Canning
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Griffin Canning
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Reid Detmers
|9/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|-
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Tristan Beck
