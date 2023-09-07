Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 106 home runs.

Cleveland's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (568 total runs).

The Guardians' .310 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest mark in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.297).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Quantrill is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Quantrill is trying to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 outings this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels - Away Cal Quantrill Griffin Canning 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Reid Detmers 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Tanner Bibee - 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Tristan Beck

