After compiling 14.1 fantasy points last season (140th among WRs), Jameson Williams has an ADP of 102nd overall (41st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Jameson Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.10 79.25 - Overall Rank 381 192 102 Position Rank 146 70 41

Jameson Williams 2022 Stats

Williams also contributed with 41 receiving yards on one grabs (on nine targets) and one touchdown last season. He averaged 2.4 receiving yards per contest.

In his best game last season, Williams picked up 10.1 fantasy points -- via one reception, 41 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Jameson Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 13 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 10.1 2 1 41 1 Week 15 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Bears 4.0 3 0 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 0.0 1 0 0 0

