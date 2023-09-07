The September 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) and Detroit Lions (0-0) features a standoff at the QB position, with Patrick Mahomes II and Jared Goff leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We dissect all of the relevant details below.

Lions vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Jared Goff vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Jared Goff 2022 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 17 Games Played 17 65.1% Completion % 67.1% 4,438 (261.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 5,250 (308.8) 29 Touchdowns 41 7 Interceptions 12 73 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 358 (21.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chiefs Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chiefs were middle-of-the-road in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

When it came to defending the pass, Kansas City was midde-of-the-pack last season, ranking 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,756 (220.9 per game).

Against the run, the Chiefs ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,823 (107.2 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

Defensively, Kansas City ranked 13th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 31st at 67.3%.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 298.5 yards

: Over/Under 298.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

Last season, the Lions had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by giving up 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 32nd in the NFL with 392.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense struggled to get going last season, as it ranked 30th in the league with 245.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 31st in the NFL with 7.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Lions' defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked fourth-to-last in the league with 146.5 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 30th in the NFL with 5.2 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (63.8%) and 30th in third-down percentage allowed (45.1%).

