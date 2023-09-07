On Thursday, Josh Naylor (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .307 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 66 of 99 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 35 occasions (35.4%).

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 42 games this year (42.4%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (20.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .303 AVG .311 .338 OBP .355 .463 SLG .530 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 32 RBI 48 31/12 K/BB 27/12 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings