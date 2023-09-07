Josh Reynolds, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 112th among WRs; 403rd overall), tallied 65.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 69th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Detroit Lions WR.

Josh Reynolds Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 65.90 54.78 - Overall Rank 196 262 403 Position Rank 69 98 112

Josh Reynolds 2022 Stats

Last year, Reynolds grabbed 38 balls (on 59 targets) for 479 yards and three scores, averaging 28.2 yards per contest.

In his best performance last year -- Week 4 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Reynolds accumulated 14.1 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 81 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 17 versus the Chicago Bears, Reynolds finished with a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, five yards, on one target.

Josh Reynolds 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 2 Commanders 9.8 3 3 38 1 Week 3 @Vikings 9.6 10 6 96 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14.1 8 7 81 1 Week 5 @Patriots 9.2 10 6 92 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 8 Dolphins 1.4 6 2 14 0 Week 13 Jaguars 1.9 4 3 19 0 Week 14 Vikings 11.1 6 5 51 1 Week 16 @Panthers 3.1 4 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 18 @Packers 1.6 2 1 16 0

