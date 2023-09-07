Josh Reynolds will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL last year when his Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

Reynolds' stat line last year: 38 catches, 479 receiving yards, three TDs, 39.9 yards per game (on 59 targets).

Reynolds vs. the Chiefs

Reynolds vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City let six players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Chiefs allowed a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Kansas City allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

The 220.9 yards per game allowed by the Chiefs through the air last year were the 18th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Chiefs' defense ranked 32nd in league play last year by conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Lions Player Previews

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds went over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his nine games (55.6%) a season ago.

He was targeted on 59 pass attempts last season, averaging 8.1 yards per target (49th in league).

In three of 12 games last year, Reynolds had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Reynolds' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 6 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

