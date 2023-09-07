After amassing 69.2 fantasy points last season (63rd among WRs), Kalif Raymond has an ADP of 420th overall (114th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Kalif Raymond Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 63.20 41.92 - Overall Rank 202 294 420 Position Rank 71 110 114

Kalif Raymond 2022 Stats

Raymond amassed 36.2 receiving yards on 3.8 targets per game last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 15 against the New York Jets -- Raymond accumulated 11.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 53 yards.

Kalif Raymond 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2.1 5 3 38 0 Week 5 @Patriots 4.5 7 5 45 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 9.5 6 5 75 0 Week 8 Dolphins 7.6 4 3 76 0 Week 9 Packers 1.7 3 3 17 0 Week 10 @Bears 4.7 3 3 47 0 Week 11 @Giants 4.0 7 3 33 0 Week 12 Bills 3.5 6 4 35 0 Week 13 Jaguars 0.6 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Vikings 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Jets 11.3 6 5 53 0 Week 16 @Panthers 6.4 1 1 56 0 Week 17 Bears 4.4 3 3 40 0 Week 18 @Packers 6.6 6 4 66 0

