Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.

Carpenter will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has an RBI in 34 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .352 AVG .232 .402 OBP .310 .521 SLG .530 15 XBH 20 6 HR 14 24 RBI 33 40/11 K/BB 47/15 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings