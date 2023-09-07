Kole Calhoun vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .245 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (23.1%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in four of them (15.4%).
- In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.207
|AVG
|.300
|.288
|OBP
|.391
|.345
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (7-5) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
