A victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Detroit Lions is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 PM ET (at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Offensively, the Chiefs were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 413.6 yards per game. They ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game). The Lions owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but they ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Lions vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Lions vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-4.5) Under (53.5) Chiefs 30, Lions 22

Place your bets on the Chiefs-Lions matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lions Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Lions.

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions were an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

A total of 10 of Detroit games last season hit the over.

Games involving the Lions last year averaged 49 points per game, a 4.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites last season, the Chiefs had an ATS record of 5-9.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Kansas City games.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 3.8 more than the average point total for Chiefs games a year ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions vs. Chiefs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 29.2 21.7 25.1 19.4 32.8 23.8 Detroit 26.6 25.1 33.1 25.3 19.4 24.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.