Sportsbooks give the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) the advantage on Thursday, September 7, 2023 against the Detroit Lions (0-0). Kansas City is favored by 5 points. This contest has an over/under of 53.5.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs as they prepare for this matchup against the Lions. The Lions' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Chiefs.

Lions vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Detroit vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: NBC

Lions vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit was 10-5-0 last season.

When playing as at least 5-point underdogs last year, the Lions had an ATS record of 3-1.

Detroit had 10 of its 17 games hit the over last year.

Kansas City beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

The Chiefs went 5-7 ATS as 5-point favorites or greater last year.

Out of 17 Kansas City games last year, eight went over the total.

Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jared Goff 254.5 (-115) - 3.5 (-118) - - - Marvin Jones Jr. - - - - 27.5 (-118) - David Montgomery - - 49.5 (-115) - 12.5 (-118) - Jahmyr Gibbs - - 38.5 (-118) - 31.5 (-111) - Sam LaPorta - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Amon-Ra St. Brown - - - - 75.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

