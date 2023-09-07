Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.323) this season, fueled by 104 hits.

Vierling enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (69 of 110), with at least two hits 25 times (22.7%).

In 5.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (18.2%), with more than one RBI in six of them (5.5%).

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .228 AVG .295 .295 OBP .348 .302 SLG .420 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 52/14 3 SB 2

