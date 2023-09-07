Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 52 of 82 games this season (63.4%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .261 AVG .255 .324 OBP .321 .358 SLG .340 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings