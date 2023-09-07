Myles Straw vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Myles Straw (hitting .185 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jhonathan Diaz. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jhonathan Diaz
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Player Props
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Angels
|Guardians vs Angels Odds
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.
- In 57.8% of his games this year (74 of 128), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 128 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (17.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (3.1%).
- He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Angels
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for Josh Naylor
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.206
|AVG
|.264
|.261
|OBP
|.333
|.266
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Diaz makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.