On Thursday, Myles Straw (hitting .185 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jhonathan Diaz. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jhonathan Diaz

Jhonathan Diaz TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.

In 57.8% of his games this year (74 of 128), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 128 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (17.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (3.1%).

He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Angels

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .206 AVG .264 .261 OBP .333 .266 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings