Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 120 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .441.
- Torkelson is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 58.4% of his games this season (80 of 137), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this season (15.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 51 games this season (37.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|69
|.209
|AVG
|.256
|.309
|OBP
|.329
|.365
|SLG
|.511
|22
|XBH
|34
|8
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|47
|76/34
|K/BB
|68/28
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.70, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
