Spencer Torkelson and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 120 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .441.

Torkelson is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 58.4% of his games this season (80 of 137), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this season (15.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 51 games this season (37.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 69 .209 AVG .256 .309 OBP .329 .365 SLG .511 22 XBH 34 8 HR 17 26 RBI 47 76/34 K/BB 68/28 1 SB 2

