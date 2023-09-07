Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on September 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .371, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

Kwan has had a hit in 94 of 136 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (30.9%).

In 3.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 65 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 65 .248 AVG .288 .332 OBP .337 .337 SLG .405 19 XBH 22 2 HR 3 19 RBI 29 40/34 K/BB 26/21 10 SB 7

