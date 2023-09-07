How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 139 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 548 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.277 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.
- In 21 starts this season, Rodriguez has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Lyon Richardson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Andrew Abbott
