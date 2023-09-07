Tyler Nevin and his .318 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .132 with a home run and seven walks.

Nevin has had a base hit in six of 25 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In three games this season, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 .211 AVG .088 .318 OBP .200 .368 SLG .088 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 5/3 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

