As of September 8 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3500, rank them 13th in the NFL.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in ), and it ranked 14th on defense with 331.2 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Cleveland was 3-6. As favorites, the Browns went 3-4.

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Also, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +40000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +4500 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

