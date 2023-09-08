Guardians vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (65-76) and the Cleveland Guardians (67-74) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 8.
The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (6-7, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (7-5, 4.30 ERA).
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have won 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cleveland is 24-24 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 570 (four per game).
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Xzavion Curry vs Taj Bradley
|September 4
|Twins
|L 20-6
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|L 8-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Jhonathan Diaz
|September 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Griffin Canning
|September 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|September 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Reid Detmers
|September 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs TBA
|September 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Tristan Beck
|September 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Harrison
