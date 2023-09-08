Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (65-76) and the Cleveland Guardians (67-74) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 8.

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (6-7, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (7-5, 4.30 ERA).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland is 24-24 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 56.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 570 (four per game).

The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).

Guardians Schedule