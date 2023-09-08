The Cleveland Guardians will send a hot-hitting Bo Naylor to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels and Luis Rengifo, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 106 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is slugging .378, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (570 total runs).

The Guardians are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.299).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (6-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Allen is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Allen has put up 16 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Xzavion Curry Taj Bradley 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Reid Detmers 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Tanner Bibee - 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Tristan Beck 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Harrison

