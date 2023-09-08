Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (67-74) on Friday, September 8, when they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (65-76) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 9:38 PM ET.

The Guardians are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+110). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.77 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Guardians and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-130), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 34 out of the 62 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 24-24 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have been victorious in 28, or 41.2%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious 20 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Guardians vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+275) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.