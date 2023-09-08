Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Cleveland Guardians-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI (152 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a .271/.338/.373 slash line so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 7 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.