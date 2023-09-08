Luis Rengifo takes a 14-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (65-76) game against the Cleveland Guardians (67-74), at 9:38 PM ET on Friday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (6-7) for the Guardians and Griffin Canning (7-5) for the Angels.

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.77 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (7-5, 4.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (6-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 21 games.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 21 starts this season, Allen has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Logan Allen vs. Angels

The Angels rank 13th in MLB with 660 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 201 home runs (fourth in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Angels in one game, and they have gone 8-for-21 with two doubles and three RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.30, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Canning is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Canning will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

