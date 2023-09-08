On Friday, Josh Naylor (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .307.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 67 of 100 games this season (67.0%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (35.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (14.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

In 32.0% of his games this year (32 of 100), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .303 AVG .312 .338 OBP .361 .463 SLG .527 16 XBH 24 7 HR 8 32 RBI 49 31/12 K/BB 27/14 2 SB 5

