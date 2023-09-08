Josh Naylor vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Naylor (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .307.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 67 of 100 games this season (67.0%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (35.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (14.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- In 32.0% of his games this year (32 of 100), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.303
|AVG
|.312
|.338
|OBP
|.361
|.463
|SLG
|.527
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|49
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/14
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.79 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (7-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.30 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
