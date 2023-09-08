After going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.

Vierling will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.9% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .228 AVG .307 .295 OBP .358 .302 SLG .439 9 XBH 16 2 HR 5 14 RBI 18 39/17 K/BB 53/14 3 SB 2

