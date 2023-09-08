Matt Vierling vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Yankees.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.
- Vierling will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.9% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (30.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.228
|AVG
|.307
|.295
|OBP
|.358
|.302
|SLG
|.439
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|18
|39/17
|K/BB
|53/14
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (6-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
