Spencer Torkelson and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (122) this season.

Torkelson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.

In 58.7% of his games this season (81 of 138), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (15.9%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.7% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 70 .209 AVG .259 .309 OBP .333 .365 SLG .533 22 XBH 36 8 HR 19 26 RBI 51 76/34 K/BB 69/29 1 SB 2

