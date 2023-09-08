Spencer Torkelson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (122) this season.
- Torkelson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.
- In 58.7% of his games this season (81 of 138), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (15.9%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|70
|.209
|AVG
|.259
|.309
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.533
|22
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|19
|26
|RBI
|51
|76/34
|K/BB
|69/29
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
