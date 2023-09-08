Big 12 Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Week 2 of the 2023 college football season includes 14 games involving Big 12 teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include picking SMU +15.5 against Oklahoma as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Houston vs. Rice matchup.
Best Week 2 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: SMU +15.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 12.2 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: UCF -3.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 23.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Baylor +7.5 vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Baylor by 3.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 2 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 52.5 - Houston vs. Rice
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 39.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 60.5 - UCF vs. Boise State
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Total: 68.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47 - Utah vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
- Projected Total: 54.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 2 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|73.0 / 0.0
|642.0 / 208.0
|UCF
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|56.0 / 6.0
|723.0 / 240.0
|Texas
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|37.0 / 10.0
|458.0 / 176.0
|BYU
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|14.0 / 0.0
|257.0 / 185.0
|Houston
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|17.0 / 14.0
|334.0 / 417.0
|Kansas State
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|45.0 / 0.0
|588.0 / 227.0
|Cincinnati
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|66.0 / 13.0
|667.0 / 302.0
|Kansas
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|48.0 / 17.0
|521.0 / 217.0
|Iowa State
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|30.0 / 9.0
|250.0 / 279.0
|Oklahoma State
|1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
|27.0 / 13.0
|453.0 / 391.0
|Texas Tech
|0-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|33.0 / 35.0
|431.0 / 320.0
|TCU
|0-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|42.0 / 45.0
|541.0 / 565.0
|Baylor
|0-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|31.0 / 42.0
|524.0 / 441.0
|West Virginia
|0-1 (0-0 Big 12)
|15.0 / 38.0
|308.0 / 478.0
