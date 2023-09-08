On Friday, Zach McKinstry (.415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .235 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

In 60.5% of his games this season (78 of 129), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .254 AVG .217 .333 OBP .277 .408 SLG .311 19 XBH 12 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 48/23 K/BB 53/17 8 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings