The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

José Ureña TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 44 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (9.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (20.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.3%).

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season (30 of 93), with two or more runs three times (3.2%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .194 AVG .250 .247 OBP .371 .313 SLG .409 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 43/10 K/BB 34/26 2 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings