Akil Baddoo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 44 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (9.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (20.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.3%).
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season (30 of 93), with two or more runs three times (3.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.194
|AVG
|.250
|.247
|OBP
|.371
|.313
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|43/10
|K/BB
|34/26
|2
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Urena will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 31-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.