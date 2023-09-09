The Akron Zips (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Morgan State Bears (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Akron is putting up 21 points per game on offense (94th in the FBS), and ranks 76th on defense with 24 points allowed per game. Morgan State's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 10 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 17 points per game, which ranks 65th.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Akron vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Akron Morgan State 279 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (99th) 353 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (29th) 74 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114 (67th) 205 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (108th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 205 yards (205.0 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Drake Anderson has 40 rushing yards on seven carries.

Lorenzo Lingard has rushed for 24 yards (24.0 per game) on seven carries, while also checking in with 77 yards in the passing game (on one catch), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Daniel George has caught three passes while averaging 60.0 yards per game.

Bobby Golden has been the target of seven passes and hauled in five receptions for 24 yards, an average of 24.0 yards per contest.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Carson Baker has thrown for 68 yards (68.0 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes with one interception this season.

Jarin Davis has rushed 12 times for 73 yards.

Jabriel Johnson has been given nine carries and totaled 44 yards with one touchdown.

Anthony James Jr. paces his team with 37 receiving yards on three catches.

Treveyon Pratt has put up a 29-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Avery Jones' one target has resulted in one catch for 28 yards.

