The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 54.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7.5) 54.5 -290 +235 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Alabama (-7) 54.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Alabama (-7) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Alabama vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Texas has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Alabama & Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama
To Win the National Champ. +600 Bet $100 to win $600
Texas
To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

