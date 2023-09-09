Allison Emrey will compete at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, taking place from September 7-9.

Allison Emrey Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Emrey has finished better than par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Emrey has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five events, Emrey has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five tournaments.

Emrey hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 57th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 47 -1 267 0 4 0 0 $37,032

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Emrey played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Courses that Emrey has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,504 yards, 11 yards shorter than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Emrey's Last Time Out

Emrey was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the CP Women’s Open, which landed her in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Emrey was better than just 21% of the golfers at the CP Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.82.

Emrey did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Emrey carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.2).

Emrey failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open. The tournament average was 3.0.

At that last outing, Emrey carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.0).

Emrey finished the CP Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Emrey recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

