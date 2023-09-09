Amanda Doherty is set for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club (par-72) in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9. The purse is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Doherty at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Amanda Doherty Insights

Doherty has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Doherty has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Doherty has had an average finish of 53rd.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Doherty has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 38 E 287 0 7 0 0 $131,958

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Doherty missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Doherty has played in the past year has been 23 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Doherty's Last Time Out

Doherty finished in the 49th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Doherty shot better than just 2% of the competitors (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Doherty carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Doherty did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Doherty had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Doherty's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Doherty ended the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Doherty underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Doherty Odds to Win: +50000

