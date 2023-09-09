It'll be the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) in college football play at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Arkansas vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arkansas 38, Kent State 22

Arkansas 38, Kent State 22 The Razorbacks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

Kent State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Flashes have played as an underdog of +2000 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kent State (+37.5)



Kent State (+37.5) Kent State is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) The point total for the matchup of 57.5 is 4.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Arkansas (56 points per game) and Kent State (6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Arkansas

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

