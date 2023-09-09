Bianca Pagdanganan will compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Bianca Pagdanganan Insights

Pagdanganan has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 17 rounds played.

Over her last 17 rounds, Pagdanganan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Pagdanganan has had an average finish of 45th.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Pagdanganan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 38 -4 258 0 6 0 0 $65,116

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Pagdanganan played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The average course Pagdanganan has played in the past year has been 23 yards shorter than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Pagdanganan's Last Time Out

Pagdanganan was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 57th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Pagdanganan was better than 48% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Pagdanganan recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Pagdanganan recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.1).

Pagdanganan had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent competition, Pagdanganan's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Pagdanganan ended the Portland Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Pagdanganan recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

