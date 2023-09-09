The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .141 with six doubles and four walks.
  • Gallagher has recorded a hit in 15 of 47 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-hit games (6.4%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 47 games this season.
  • In five games this year (10.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (12.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 25
.107 AVG .167
.138 OBP .197
.125 SLG .236
1 XBH 5
0 HR 0
0 RBI 7
19/2 K/BB 22/2
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Anderson (5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 5.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
