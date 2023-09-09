When the Pittsburgh Panthers play the Cincinnati Bearcats at 6:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Panthers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pittsburgh (-8.1) 51.2 Pittsburgh 30, Cincinnati 22

Week 2 Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

The Bearcats have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Bearcats vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 45.0 7.0 45.0 7.0 -- -- Cincinnati 66.0 13.0 66.0 13.0 -- --

