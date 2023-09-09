The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Pittsburgh has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in scoring offense (45.0 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). Cincinnati's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 667.0 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 302.0 total yards per game, which ranks 60th.

Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Cincinnati Pittsburgh 667.0 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.0 (42nd) 302.0 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.0 (3rd) 229.0 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.0 (29th) 438.0 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.0 (50th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones leads Cincinnati with 345 yards on 19-of-23 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 26 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 13 times for 105 yards (105.0 per game).

Myles Montgomery has rushed for 43 yards on seven carries.

Xzavier Henderson paces his team with 149 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has four receptions (on six targets) for a total of 72 yards (72.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Barry Jackson Jr. has racked up 65 reciving yards (65.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 214 yards, completing 73.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 41 yards (41.0 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Daniel Carter has 65 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Jake McConnachie has hauled in one receptions for 39 yards (39.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerrod Means has hauled in two passes while averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Gavin Bartholomew's two receptions have yielded 38 yards.

