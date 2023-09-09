Colorado vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.
Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Colorado vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-3)
|59.5
|-165
|+140
|DraftKings
|Colorado (-3)
|59.5
|-162
|+136
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-2.5)
|58.5
|-146
|+122
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-149
|+125
|Tipico
|Colorado (-3)
|-
|-155
|+135
Colorado vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Colorado has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- Nebraska has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Colorado & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Colorado
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1500
|Nebraska
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+12500
