Cydney Clanton is in the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Clanton at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cydney Clanton Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Clanton has finished better than par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Clanton has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five events, Clanton finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five tournaments.

Clanton has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 68 +6 292 0 2 0 0 $7,215

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Clanton missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Clanton has played in the past year has been 42 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Clanton's Last Time Out

Clanton was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 60th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the CP Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the 20th percentile of the field.

Clanton was better than just 5% of the field at the CP Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.82.

Clanton recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Clanton had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.2).

Clanton's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last competition, Clanton's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.0).

Clanton finished the CP Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Clanton carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Clanton Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.