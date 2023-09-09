Dewi Weber will be at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Dewi Weber Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Weber has shot under par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 14 rounds played.

Weber has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds.

Weber has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Weber has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 33 -3 257 0 8 0 0 $117,043

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Weber finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Weber has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,523 yards, eight yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Weber's Last Time Out

Weber was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 53rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Weber was better than 57% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Weber recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Weber did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

Weber's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that last competition, Weber's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Weber ended the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Weber finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

