Ellinor Sudow will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Sudow at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +65000 to win the tournament this week.

Ellinor Sudow Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Sudow has finished under par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Sudow has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Sudow finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Sudow finished 64th in her only finish over her last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 64 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $5,737

Other Players at the Kroger Queen City Championship

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, 43 yards longer than the average course Sudow has played in the past year (6,472 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Sudow's Last Time Out

Sudow finished in the 48th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

She averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 29) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was strong enough to land her in the 77th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

On the 13 par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Sudow shot better than only 17% of the competitors (averaging 5.08 strokes).

Sudow failed to record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Sudow had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.5).

Sudow's four birdies or better on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

In that last outing, Sudow carded a bogey or worse on seven of 29 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Sudow ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 13 par-5s.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Sudow underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Sudow Odds to Win: +65000

