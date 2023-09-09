On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .218.

Arias has had a hit in 43 of 90 games this year (47.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.6%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.

In 27.8% of his games this season (25 of 90), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .188 AVG .246 .275 OBP .307 .286 SLG .442 7 XBH 15 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 52/16 K/BB 44/12 2 SB 0

