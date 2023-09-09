Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (65-77) and the Cleveland Guardians (68-74) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels securing the victory. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on September 9.

The Guardians will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-12, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.55 ERA).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 63 times and won 35, or 55.6%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 59 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 31-28 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 576 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule