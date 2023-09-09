Jose Ramirez and Luis Rengifo will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 106 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is slugging .379, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (576 total runs).

The Guardians' .311 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.97 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.297).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (7-12) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Giolito has 13 quality starts this season.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in a game 23 times this season heading into this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Twins L 20-6 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels W 6-3 Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Tristan Beck 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.