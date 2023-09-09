Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Cleveland Guardians-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, starting at 9:07 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Giolito Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-12) for his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Giolito has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 45th, 1.315 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 4 3.0 7 9 9 3 3 at Phillies Aug. 28 5.2 4 5 5 6 4 vs. Reds Aug. 22 6.0 5 4 1 9 2 at Rangers Aug. 15 6.0 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Giants Aug. 8 6.0 3 3 3 7 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 154 hits with 31 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .274/.340/.377 on the season.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Angels Sep. 7 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

