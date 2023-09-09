Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Angels on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Cleveland Guardians-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, starting at 9:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Giolito Stats
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-12) for his 29th start of the season.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Giolito has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- The 29-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 45th, 1.315 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 4
|3.0
|7
|9
|9
|3
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 28
|5.2
|4
|5
|5
|6
|4
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|5
|4
|1
|9
|2
|at Rangers
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lucas Giolito's player props with BetMGM.
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 154 hits with 31 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .274/.340/.377 on the season.
- Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, four walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 7
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.